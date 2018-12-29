Dr. Omoye Osawende, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of a private hospital in Benin, has advised Nigerians against leaving infections untreated as it could lead to greater complications.

Osawende disclosed this in Benin on Saturday.

She defined infection as “a disease caused by microorganisms that invade tissue” adding that many infections can be prevented by vaccines, frequent and thorough hand-washing.

According to her, signs and symptoms of infections vary, depending on the organism causing the infection, but often include fever and fatigue.

“Mild infections may respond to rest and home remedies, while some life-threatening infections may require hospitalisation,“ she said.

She further said that with the application of appropriate medical care, such as vaccines, complications could be avoided.

The medical practitioner said that there was a difference between a viral infection and mere infection.

She said the signs and symptoms vary depending on the organ affected.

She, however, identified some of the symptoms as fever, diarrhoea, fatigue, muscle aches and cough.

Osawende advised anyone with such symptoms to consult a medical doctor for treatment as soon as possible.

