Nigeria’s President, Retired General Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Friday to go tougher on corruption if he is re-elected in the February 16, 2019 presidential election.

Speaking at the flag off of his presidential campaign in Uyo,Akwa Ibom State, the President said that, with him remaining in power ,the era of handouts for people who are not ready to work is over.

He told mammoth crowd at the Uyo Stadium that Nigerians would not regret voting for him if he wins the coming election. According to him, “you better stay and work for a living because there is no more handouts.”

He said his focus would continue to be on security, economy and the fight against corruption. “I like those who are challenging us at any level, and at any constituency to doubt our contributions towards our undertaking.

“Firstly, the civil war in the North East has been really won in the sense that when we came, they were holding, I mean Boko Haram, about 17 local government areas in Borno and Yobe states. They are not holding physically any local government areas now. They have resorted to indoctrinating young men and women, especially girls, dress them up in explosives and explode themselves in churches, mosques, market places and motor parks. I assure you that eventually, we are going to clear them off from our country.

“The second thing is about economy. Our population is over 60 per cent of young men, that is, 30 years and below. Our main problem is employment. We are very lucky, the two previous rainy seasons were good, and we’ve virtually achieved food security. We don’t import rice now. We are encouraging our farmers and we’ve regained food security.

“When I was around in uniform and much younger, I arrested former president, vice president, the governors, the ministers and told them that you are guilty until they can prove themselves innocent.

“I myself was arrested and detained. So, when I came in agbada, I decided to follow what this system accepts and that those who are corrupt, should be investigated and prosecuted.

“We are doing that and we will not stop. I assure you, we have collected properties , we’ve collected cash. We have established a single treasury account to put money that are accruing to the government into one account which can be traced and accounted for.

“Nigerians will be informed from time to time on the money we’ve recovered, and from who and how we are going to use to develop this country.

“ I assure you, in 2019, trust in us, we are going to secure this country. We are going to stop corruption. So, you better stay and work for a living because there is no more handouts. I thank you very much for organizing this.

“I assure you no Nigerian will regret voting us into office and we will continue to improve the situation-security, economy and fighting corruption.”

