An agriculturist, Chief Chidike Ukoh has raised alarm over increasing unemployment in the country, saying it is capable of threatening the nation’s unity.

Ukoh, who is the Secretary, National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN) said if the menace was not addressed urgently, Nigeria might lose its potential youths to other countries in the nearest future.

Ukoh disclosed this in Agwa in Oguta on Saturday during the conferment of his chieftaincy title by the Traditional Ruler of Agwa, Eze Ignatius Asor during his 20th anniversary of kingship.

He noted that the reason for the underdevelopment of the country was because the political class had misplaced the main priority of the country’s progress.

The agriculturist urged the ruling class to consider reviewing the youth policies in the country to give room for better youth engagement.

“Youth policies in this country should be reviewed and our leaders must stick to the constitutional provisions of governance to enable the country move forward.

“High level of unemployment in this country is threatening the security and peace of the nation and we keep losing our potential youths to other countries due to unemployment,” he said.

Ukoh urged the federal government to ensure that job creation became a top agenda of governance to curb the menace of youth restiveness.

“Our youths have been turned to political thugs while others are engaged in different king of vices.

“I don’t believe that Nigerian graduates are unemployable but the problem is given a level playing ground for all”, he said.

Speaking on the conferment of the title, the Traditional Ruler, Eze Ignatius Asor said he decided to confirm Ukoh the chieftaincy title following his contributions to the society.

He said Ukoh had played a major role in the development of Nigeria and had been known as a frontline philanthropist, adding that the new title would help him to do more for the nation.

The monarch also condemned youth restiveness in the country adding that no nation could move forward with the present state of the youths.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

