Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Gboyega Nasir Isiaka Campaign Organization (GNICO) has call for a peaceful contest in the 2019 general elections.

The Director General of the campaign organization, Engr Anthony Ojeshina make this call during a press conference at the GNICO office, Quarry Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“We are using this medium to call the attention of Ogun State citizens, security agencies, the media and good spirited Nigerians, to the worsening state of security and general atmosphere and currently pervasive in Ogun State, as we approach the general elections in February and March 2019.

“Every society has its share of anti-social elements that habour negative vices and which security agencies have to routinely deal with, we are constraints to observe with trepidation the deliberate and orchestrated plan to throw Ogun state into a state of security emergency before and during the elections, making peaceful campaigns either unattainable or altogether make elections in Ogun State impossible.”

Anthony also noted that the party had since first of December been on the road campaigning and interfacing with the electorate within the purview of what is practicable under the electoral law and INEC guidelines.

“We have impeccable information and tested facts to the fact that there are premeditated plans to subvert the electoral process via provocation and violence, we have also noticed and recorded sequence of events since 1st December that serve as pointers to our assumptions.,” he said.

