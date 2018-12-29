The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said on Saturday that Nigeria had lost an “icon of transparency” in the late former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Dogara in a condolence message to Nigerians, described the late former president as a ”true democrat and a father of the nation”.

He added that in his lifetime, Shagari was a ”father, a man of peace, a true democrat, patriot and a nationalist.

“He led an exemplary life of service to God and country worthy of emulation, he was a President for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, and region.

“President Shagari led Nigeria with dignity and honour and respected the independence of the legislature and judiciary in the second republic under the defunct National Party of Nigeria.

“His demise is a big loss to Nigeria and all lovers of democracy on the African continent.”

Dogara said that when anti-democratic forces truncated Shagari’s government in 1983, the late former president took it in good faith and continued to play the role of an elder statesman and father without grudges or bitterness.

“His death came at a time we are in dire need of his elderly wisdom and counsel as we navigate the most challenging pace as a nation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, especially his eldest son, Rep. Aminu Shagari, who is our colleague in the House of Representatives, the people of Sokoto state, the Sultanate Council and government of Sokoto over this irreparable loss.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” Dogara added.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

