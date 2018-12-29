The Presidency says Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who is not a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), cannot, and is not a member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) as erroneously announced on Friday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement read: “It has become imperative to further clarify the status of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, named under the sub-head ADVISORY MEMBERS in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council announced on Friday, December 28, 2018.

“Africa’s richest man, not being a card-carrying member of APC, cannot, and is not member of the PCC.

“He is also a member of the Peace Committee, and thus cannot be in a partisan campaign council.’’

A statement earlier issued by the presidential aide on Friday had named Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Adams Oshiomhole, Bola Tinubu, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola as members of the Special Advisory Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Other members of the Council, according to the statement, are Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Oyegun, Sen. Ita Enang, All APC serving Senators and All APC serving and former Governors.

All APC Members of the House of Representatives, all members of the National Working Committee of the APC and all Zonal Women Leaders are also members of the council.

