True to his word, Burna Boy gave multitude of fans an unforgettable musical experience at the ‘Burna Live’ concert on Wednesday, December 26 at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With tickets having been sold out weeks in advance, the venue was filled to capacity with eager fans and some of the industry’s most respected personalities, public figures, and dignitaries. Even before the concert kicked off, the atmosphere was electrified.

While fans waited indoors for the star to arrive, a massive crowd made up of his fans from the streets met Burna Boy en route to escort him to the venue. The outpouring of love was overwhelming, as hundreds formed a human barricade, singing praises as the convoy traveled to the venue. Unfortunately, this slowed the artiste down and caused the show to start late.

The concert featured elements Burna had promised fans they would witness following the announcement of the concert a couple of weeks back, including a spectacular entrance where he got on stage in a model plane; which undoubtedly became one of the most alluring highlights of the concert. Several ace musical artistes rocked the stage along with Oluwaburna, including his sister Nissi who was one of the opening acts, with most fervently expressing their love for the Afro-fusion artist after each performance.

The performances took a more personal turn when Burna apologized to his fans for the delay, declared indigenous wordsmith Zlatan his personal favorite and brought a fan who was celebrating his birthday on stage, encouraging the audience to celebrate him. The crowd was ecstatic when veterans D’banj and Tuface performed their collaborative effort ‘Baba Nla’ alongside Larry Gaga, and Wande Coal performed ‘Amorawa’ before the award-winning vocalist went on to perform his other hits. Perhaps one of the most exhilarating performances of the night came when DMW’s Mayorkun ascended the stage, with Davido and his signees, Peruzzi and Dremo.

As the show progressed with more Burna performances, the singer brought out Star Boy Wizkid on stage; further sending fans into an uncontrolled frenzy as the two superstars shared the stage. Singers Timaya and Patoran king also raised the boisterousness of the night several notches by surprising Burna Boy on stage; with both artists thanking his fans for coming out to support the singer on his big night.

All in all, Burna Boy didn’t let his fans down. He performed live for over two and a half hours, reestablishing himself as one of the few Nigerian artistes who have a knack for sounding just as good live as they do recorded. Burma Live was definitely a spectacular concert that will go on to become one of the most momentous musical gatherings in the history of Nigerian music as we know it.

