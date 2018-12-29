The blockbuster movie, “Chief Daddy’’ and “Aquaman’’ have topped the list of the most watched movies during the 2018 festive season

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the cinema houses in Surulere and Leisure Mall Screen 1 to 8, shows that many of the audience preferred both films.

The statistics of audience was recorded in the session report of the film house which shows online and counter bookings of all the films available for showing during the festive period.

The report revealed that other films such as “Power of One’’, “Knock Out Blessing’’, “God Calling’’, “Up North’’, “Second Act’’, “King of Boys’’, “Mary Poppins Returns’’, “Mortal Engines’’, “Second Act’’, “Spider Man’’ and “Bumblebee’’ were also shown.

Among them all stood the local Blockbuster comedy titled Chief Daddy, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Temidayo Abudu and Queen Martins which was released on Dec. 14.

It is an All-Star appearance of actors and actresses such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva, Patience Ozokwor, Nkem Owoh, Funke Akindele, Rachael Oniga, Folarin Falana, (Falz) Ini Edo and others.

The film Chief Daddy depicts a story of a flamboyant billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who is a benefactor to a large extended family of relatives, household staff and assorted mistresses.

The chief lives large in his prosperity until the unfortunate incident that took his life which ultimately put an end to his affluence.

However, in the session report obtained by NAN, Chief Daddy has the highest online and counter bookings with 137 tickets already sold leaving only 20 spaces in the Screen 8.

Many of the viewers who spoke to NAN were ecstatic about the film, saying that the film was the one to look out for.

Simisola, an undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), said the film Chief Daddy was what she had been looking forward to watch.

“I have been longing to see the film since the trailer was released sometimes ago. This is a time to relax with friends and spend some leisure time,’’ she said.

Also Aquaman, a 600 million dollars Box Office film talks about an actor Arthur Curry, an underwater prince in the kingdom of Atlantis who must learn how to step forward as a hero.

The film, ranked second, also grossed 134 sold out tickets from the 153 spaces available at the cinema at the Screen 8, Leisure Mall at the 1.15 p.m. time slot.

The film, according to the counter sale executive, Sola Durotoye, has been attracting many viewers since it was released to the cinema.

“The ticket for Aquaman is on high demand during its slot, sometimes we do reschedule the time for showing it whenever we have an overflow,’’ she said.

For film enthusiast, Bola Adesina, Aquaman is a film to watch over and over.

“I am here to watch the film the second time. First time I came with my brother and now I am here to watch with my friend,’’ she said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

