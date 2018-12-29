Ariana Grande has canceled a Las Vegas concert due to “health issues,” the singer said.

The 25-year old singer, one of the most popular in the United States, was set to perform at The Cosmopolitan hotel today.

“Vegas, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see you this weekend,” she wrote on Instagram.

Entertainment website TMZ reported that Grande had bronchitis, citing sources close to the singer. A representative for Grande was not immediately available for comment.

Grande finished 2018 with her song “Thank U, Next” at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the sixth week.

Her year also saw the death of ex-boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller in September and her break up with fiance Pete Davidson in October.

