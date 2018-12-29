Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has mourned the death of Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, describing him as an exceptional public servant and statesman.

The governor, in a condolence message, said the death of Shagari, who died at the National Hospital, Abuja, yesterday, after a brief illness, at the age of 93, is a huge loss to Nigeria.

“I join Nigerians to mourn the death of former President Shehu Shagari GCFR, who indeed served our nation meritoriously and zealously.

“The deceased distinguished himself at a devoted public officer, when he served as federal minister and commissioner between 1958 and 1975. He lived a fulfilled life and noted as an exceptional public servant and statesman.

“His foray into politics saw him being elected as the president of our nation, between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983.

“Though his tenure was cut shot by a military coup, it should be acknowledged, to his credit, that he bore no grudge over the subsequent challenges, but rose above them and continued to offer his service for the growth of the nation”, Amosun added.

The governor prayed that Allah will forgive his sins and grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

