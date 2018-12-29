Former U.S. president Barack Obama released on his social media page a list of his favourite books for the year and Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book ”Americanah” was part of his list.
Obama also revealed his favourite movies and songs as well. ”Black Panther” and Cardi B’s ”I Like It” were selected as well.
View this post on Instagram
As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.
Join the conversation