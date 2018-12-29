The Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF) said on Saturday that the best eight players from the just-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) would join the national team.

President of the federation, Boye Oyerinde, in Abuja said that the festival was an opportunity to harness hidden talents.

“Prior to the festival, we had our ranking; we know how our players are seeded and the quality of players we have.

“In the last couple of weeks, we had another tournament for the seniors, which was in Lagos.

“Immediately after that, we had another one before the festival.

“All these results will be collated by the technical committee, and we will review it and do the new ranking that will show us the best of the players.

“The best eight are those that will go into the national team,” he said.

Oyerinde said that the NSF board had achieved a lot in the last 18 months, adding that the new board had been able to identify squash facilities in the country and would ensure that they were made functional.

According to him, the federation has been able to form a data base of its athletes and coaches.

He added that he was proud of its achievements so far.

The board took office in 2017.

