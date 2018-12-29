Operation Salvage Nigeria Group, says it has declared its support for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the next general elections.

Mr Ori Patrick , the National Coordinator of the group, made this known on Saturday, on the sidelines of a meeting of the organisation in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

Patrick said the group’s declaration of support for Abubakar was based on the confidence it had in his capacity to turn around the economic fortunes of the country.

He said that the organisation had structures in eleven states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, with members cutting across all spheres of life, such as market women, motorcycle riders, teachers, Christian and Muslim faithful, among others.

“Operation Salvage Nigeria, after going through the presidential candidates’ political manifestos, decided to support Atiku.

“We have confidence and believe in him to turn the economic fortunes of the country around.

“Operation Salvage Nigeria is a vision we have to make Nigeria better, (by) charting a new course for the country to tackle poverty, insecurity, unemployment by canvassing and voting a credible visionary leader.

“As I am speaking, we have structures on ground in 11 states, including FCT, Nasarawa State, Benue, Plateau, Bayelsa, Niger, Kano among others.

“We believe that we can achieve whatever we conceive, considering the structures we have on ground. We will mobilise and canvass support for a visionary leader like Atiku to improve our economic fortune,” Patrick said.

He said that considering the business outlook the presidential aspirant, both national and international, the group believe that he would make good policies to improve Nigeria’s economy.

The National Women Leader of the group, Mrs Regina Aliyu, said that she would mobilise the womenfolk to vote massively for Atiku in the presidential election.

According to her, Atiku has empowered several women and youths by creating job for them through his companies built in Nigeria, adding that if elected as president same feats would be replicated.

Aliyu said the country needed a visionary leader such as Atiku to rescue it from total economic collapse.

