Health, Education, Advocacy and Livelihood (HEAL) for Africa Initiative, an NGO, said on Saturday that it distributed foodstuff to 100 women and fed more than 300 children in Lokoja.

Dr Kelechi Okoro, founder of the NGO, who disclosed this at the distribution centre at Lokongoma market, added that the organisation also cleaned a street in the state capital.

Okoro said that the gesture was to mark this year’s Christmas with the less privileged.

The programme, tagged: ‘Heal the Slum’, was aimed at extending hands of love to slum dwellers.

According to Okoro, the NGO is focusing on empowering people living in slums, sensitising girls and women in Africa to health, education, advocacy and livelihood issues, among other things.

“We are committed to giving better livelihood to African communities by alleviating the suffering of the people living in the slums and this is the fourth of such outreaches in Kogi state.

“The first outreach was at Paparanda Square, during 2017 Christmas, 2nd and 3rd editions at Adankolo and Madabo communities on Valentine and Sallah Day respectively, and the 4th one, today at Lokongoma community.

“Today, we have cleaned a street, fed over 300 children, donated foodstuffs such as rice, noodles, tomatoes, salt and other ingredients to 100 women.

“The ‘Heal the Slums project’, is also an avenue to interact with community leaders to know their needs, in terms of basic amenities so we could find ways of meeting those needs.” Okoro said.

“We thank the Kogi government for being very supportive,and commended volunteers and donors including the social media partners, for contributing immensely to support the outreach.

“In 2019, we hope to have more funding, sponsors, partners, and volunteers across Nigeria, that would take up this initiative and implement them in their various communities,” she said.

Dr. Afolashade Ayoade, Secretary to Kogi State Government (SSG), who flagged off the distribution of items, commended the NGO for reaching out to the less privileged at the grassroots.

Ayoade urged groups, individuals and organisations to emulate such kindness by caring for the poor, saying, “God blesses us to bless others, and not for our families and friends alone”.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Abibat Yinusa, expressed appreciation to the NGO for the gesture and for having the slum dwellers at heart.

Joy Ogbonna, one of the children, who were fed, thanked the NGO for giving them free food and for playing music for them to dance and be happy.

