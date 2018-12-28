Lanre Babalola

Following the controversy surrounding the true owners of telecommunications company, Etisalat and Keystone Bank, Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly has asked the two companies to publish the full names of their shareholders.

While supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are accusing President of Muhammadu Buhari and members of his family of owning the largest shares worth billions of Naira in the two companies, the president’s supporters described the allegation as a lie and a distraction.

In a tweet on Friday, Senator Sani said the publication of the full names of the shareholders of the two companies will help to clear the air on whether President Buhari has actually betrayed public trust or not.

”In view of the moral dust raised by the questions on the shares of the two firms now on the scale of integrity,Etisalat & Keystone should publish the full names of their shareholders, to exhale the billows of smoke & clear the dark clouds hanging over the landscape of our nation,” Senator Sani tweeted.

However some APC supporters have replied Senator Sani by publishing the full shareholders of Etisalat now 9Mobile on this site:https://www.pulse.ng/bi/strategy/strategy-teleology-meet-the-new-owners-of-9mobile/v1pnxek

