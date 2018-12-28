President Muhammadu Buhari says he has delivered on his campaign promises in spite of doubts by the opposition.

Buhari stated this on Friday in Uyo at the flag-off of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential campaign in the South-South geo-political zone.

According to him, Nigerians will not regret voting for APC candidates in 2019.

He said he had specifically delivered in the area of security, economy and fighting of corruption in line with his promise to Nigerians.

The president said although the menace of Boko Haram remained a challenge in some parts of the country, the insecurity posed by the group would eventually be eradicated.

He also said that although unemployment remained a challenge in Nigeria, this administration was working to tackle the problem.

He said that his administration had ensured food security and encouraged Nigerian farmers to achieve food security.

Buhari said that his administration would continue to fight corruption if voted into office for a second term in 2019.

“We are arresting corrupt people and prosecuting them and we will not stop. I assure you that we have collected property and collected cash.

Watch huge crowd at Buhari’s campaign

This is not World Cup or Champions League final, it’s Akwa Ibom for Muhammadu Buhari as the final phase of the #NextLevel journey started today. PMB was chanted and welcomed with the #PMB4Plus4 slogan by over 30,000 supporters. pic.twitter.com/c8cnuKDAmo — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 28, 2018

“We have put the money into the Single Treasury Account (TSA) and all are going into government account which can be traced and accounted for.

“Nigerians will be informed from time to time how much we recovered and from who and how we are going to use it to develop the country,’’ he said.

He said that APC’s campaign was based fundamentally on three fundamental issues of enhancing the economy, ensuring security and fighting corruption.

Watch Buhari arrives venue

Thank you Akwa Ibom! #NextLevel is assured. From South, North, East, West and Centre everybody has one simple message, it is #PMB4Plus4! pic.twitter.com/9jgK0AlqMj — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 28, 2018

He noted that Boko Haram had no stronghold in any local government area in Nigeria at the moment.

Buhari assured Nigerians that Boko Haram would be “a thing of the past’’ if Nigerians re-elected him in 2019.

