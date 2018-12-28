The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness, via a twitter video, over the recent killings in Zamfara State.

My message to the good people of Zamfara state. I am saddened by the banditry and killings that have affected your state and by God’s grace, I will do everything possible to bring the killers to book and prevent further killings. pic.twitter.com/lqJytx9ZO0

— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 28, 2018