MultiChoice Africa, through SuperSport, has acquired the rights to air the 2018/19 Emirates FA Cup season on DStv and GOtv in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The season, which kicked off in August 2018, will commence in 2019 with third-round matches from 4 January 2019.

“Our aim is to deliver a front-row view of the best football titles in the world for our valued DStv and GOtv customers so, from 4 January 2019, they will be able to enjoy the Emirates FA Cup on SuperSport channels,” says John Ugbe – CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria.

Customers will get access to the third round of FA Cup from 4 – 6 January alongside MultiChoice’s other major football title acquisitions, the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Champions League! And if you’re on-the-go, you can stream all the live football action on the DStv Now app to watch from wherever you are.

This announcement follows the recent announcement of the UFC which will also begin airing on Super Sport from January 2019.

“All these acquisitions are part of our continuous efforts to put our customers at the heart of everything we do by making sure we deliver quality service and the world’s best entertainment at great value to our customers.”

