Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki has mourned the demise of former Nigeria’s President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Shagari died on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja at the age of 93.

Saraki, on his twitter handle, @bukolasaraki, said “My family and I join the entire nation to mourn the passing of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who led our nation during the Second Republic.”

He described Shagari as a quintessential public servant, having served in seven cabinet positions and as a legislator.

“He dedicated his best years in the service of our nation and its people. May Allah grant him a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus.”

