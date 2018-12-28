Policemen on Friday invaded the residence of the Senator Dino Melaye, the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The invasion of the lawmaker’s Abuja residence located at 11 Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, took place on Friday afternoon.

Presently, the street where his house is located has been cordoned off by security operatives with Toyota Hilux operational vehicles, Punch reports.

Melaye had raised the alarm a few days ago over an attempt by the Federal Government to assassinate him.

Attempts by our correspondent to speak with the embattled senator failed as of the time of filing this report because his two mobile numbers were switched off.

