Esther Oyema, the world record holder in para powerlifting, said her target is to set another record in the forthcoming World Championships in Lagos slated for Jan. 28 to Jan. 30.

The indoor event is scheduled to take place at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Oyema broke her standing record of 141.6 lift in women’s lightweight at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia in April 2018.

She, however, in Abuja that she was optimistic of further breaking the record, adding that she was preparing hard for the tournament.

The Edo-born para-powerlifter, who won silver at the 2018 National Sports Festival (NSF), Abuja, said many people expected her to win a gold medal at the festival.

She, however, said she was not under pressure to contest for the gold medal in Lagos next month but promised to do her best.

“I am happy about the silver medal, though a lot of people expected me to win the gold medal at the NSF.

“I am not putting myself under any pressure; I will definitely do my best at the world championship, as my target is to set a new record.

“Though training has not been easy due to lack of facilities in Edo, but I am doing the best I can and hopefully, it will turn out right in the end,” she said.

Oyema lifted 133 kg to erase 126 kg in the 65kg weight class she set previously at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

