The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara “is sinking and in total disarray” and has resorted to cheap blackmail against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister stated this on Friday in Ilorin after a meeting with a cross section of APC Executive Council in the state led by the factional Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Bolarinwa.

Mohammed was reacting to a social media report that he allegedly masterminded the live coverage and disruption of a community event by the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) in the state capital.

The Minister denied the social media report stressing that it was the handiwork of the “sinking PDP”.

“The PDP in Kwara is in panicky mode and in total disarray. They know they are going to lose the 2019 elections and has, therefore, resorted to blackmail and outright lies.

” How could I have arranged a live coverage of a programme I was not even aware of?

“Do not forget that just about two weeks ago, they also started circulating a false story that I insulted the Ilorin Emirate.

“They deliberately twisted my words to pitch me against the Emirate after they had suffered defeat in the last bye-election in the state,” he said.

The minister stressed that the allegation was false and challenged anyone with a proof that he paid for the NTA live coverage to come out with proof.

He said he was glad to hear that those who caused mayhem at the palace during the event had been apprehended and charged to court.

The minister also disclosed that those who were destroying the APC campaign posters and billboards in the state capital had also been charged to court.

He said the PDP could go to any length with its blackmail and intimidation, but the Kwara people had already decided to vote for APC to end the era of slavery brought about by the Saraki dynasty.

“The people of Kwara are wise and they are ready for a change.

“They have made up their minds that enough is enough and no amount of blackmail can change their minds,” he said.

On the meeting with the party executives, the minister said he was briefed on the preparations for the 2019 elections in the state.

He said with what had been put on ground and the level of support by the people, the 2019 election would be a walkover for APC.

“I am very confident that the 2019 election will be a watershed in the history of Kwara elections.

“I am very encouraged with what I have heard and the support we are getting from the people who are tired of the old order and desire a change,” he said.

