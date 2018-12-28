During the Davido live in concert show at the Eko hotel last night, reports made the rounds that OBO allegedly slapped Kizz Daniel’s Manager Tumininu Lawrence popularly known as SliZz on social media.

Davido has come out to debunk this, claiming he did not touch SliZz at all. The sad event occured when both parties had a fall out backstage.

Fans have reacted to the occurrence and Kizz Daniel has unfollowed Davido on social media.

Fuck you and your fake love @iam_Davido And to you guys that witnessed it, shame on you @bizzleosikoya @AsaAsika — SliZz (@TumiLawrence) December 28, 2018

Davido just finished performing on stage and wanted to go and change backstage and he met Kizz Daniel manager walking towards the same place and his guys pushed him away, then Davido asked his guys "who be that" and they answered that it was Kizz manager #thread — Peter (@peteruonion) December 28, 2018

Even kizz Daniel manager is a big fool ur mate slap u next thing u come on twitter to rant dem carry ur hand for lawma abi ODE 😡🙄 — QUEEN OF LIFE (@suesixofficial) December 28, 2018

Ok kiss Daniel manager I apologize for doing nothing 😒 https://t.co/O5GTvnrifk — Davido (@iam_Davido) December 28, 2018

Davido acted according to the OT song. Slaps Kizz Daniel’s manager. Then kizz Daniel left the show. Davido did the “if you want to leave o Biko leave, no do shakara, no Dey carry your shoulder o” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert — Harley Quinn Savage 😒🙄 (@HarleyQuinnng) December 28, 2018

WOW Davido slapped and poured drink on Kizz Daniel's manager last night? Kizz Daniel left in anger and couldn't perform the 'One ticket' song with Davido on stage. I love Kizz Daniel, family first. Davido should be careful. — Jake Nathan Corleone (@Hitee_) December 28, 2018

GIST: Kiss Daniel apologises to his manager, Tumi, after Davido Allegedly slapped him at his concert. Kizz Daniel has now unfollowed Davido on IG. pic.twitter.com/5UYCzRjnza — Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) December 28, 2018

Davido used Kizz Daniel. He stole his song. Fuck his stupid "We Rise By lifting Others" shit. Davido is a very arrogant dude. Kizz Daniel next time dont sell your song to that idiot. He's looking for talented people so he can buy their Hardwork. #InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert — Gift Imade (@GiftImade2) December 28, 2018

FUCK kizz daniel and his entire gang.. That's why G Worldwide dumb his ass!! Davido gave him his biggest song of the year… Why unfollowing someone dat helped ur career this year — OBO_HYPEMAN (@DavidoHypeman) December 28, 2018

Unpopular facts about Davido's concert.

1. Slapping Kizz Daniel's manager was foolish

2. There was no need to Sub Wizkid and Call davido Star kingThe name isn't even fresh.

3. We need to really start appreciating Wizkid's stage performances#InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert pic.twitter.com/cOnyR8xjLu — Olalekan (@Laykerzpr) December 28, 2018

Ok Guys I don't know what happened BTW Kizz Daniel & Davido last night….but this is what I saw on my friend Slizz Kizz Daniel manager's page pic.twitter.com/Zmzd1GEzqC — Obaoriade (@obaoriade) December 28, 2018

#Davido is just rude how you slap #kizzdaniel manager ?after they put you in a song without contributing shit to the song n you perform the song alone.. song when you no write .. Mitcheeww — lamosi_faith (@ikhamatefaith11) December 28, 2018

I see all on gram kizzdaniel doin tinz to make wiz jealous by hailing davido bt u see #wizkiddiditfirst — OLUWAFUNMILOLA (@oluwa_fummie) December 28, 2018

Kizz Daniel stood up and left the show like a sensible human being then Davido still went ahead and performed Kizz Daniel song alone just like that. — Peter (@peteruonion) December 28, 2018

Everyone knows that kizz daniel is proud, don't lemme leak what happened backstage last night — OBO_HYPEMAN (@DavidoHypeman) December 28, 2018

After they all worked tirelessly to settle beef in this industry this year. Only for them to shade wizkid and slap Kizz Daniel's manager… Bad blood already in 2019 #InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert #MadeinLagos — Labi Does It (@Labi_Knows_Best) December 28, 2018

So I heard Davido Slapped the Manager of the artist that gave him song of the year I mean the Manager sealed it for him to meet Kizz Daniel

But some people will still come and blame WIZKID because it's his fault and he doesn't lift others by rising #InfinixDavidoLiveInConcert pic.twitter.com/NhsG1Ymvwh — The Cosmos 🎅 (@Life_Of_Cosmos) December 28, 2018

So apparently thier mcm slapped kizz Daniel manager at his concert yesterday but then they would all say it's wizkid that is rude and davido is friendly#DavidoLiveInConcert — David (@David78557156) December 28, 2018

Davido is the fakest/Most pompous artiste in Nigeria but people fail to see it just cause he does giveaways and buys iPhones for his crew, meanwhile these social media influencers will paint Wizkid like he’s the devil I love he way Kizz Daniel acted btw #MatureMind 👏🏽 — Timon (@winfieldlloyd) December 28, 2018

I'm a Olamide fan and used to choose Davido over wizkid but but dude won my heart totally the moment he left his concert to surprise us at OLIC… now Davido kon mess up few days after by slapping kizz daniel manager… Team Wizzy am I welcomed? — Admin | I follow back (@bowale_21) December 28, 2018

David just had to be David 🤦🏻‍♀️🙄

Not surprising tho, but we need to know the other side of the story Meanwhile Kizz Daniel is a KING ❤️❤️#InfinixAndDavidoLiveInConcert pic.twitter.com/XgZpH8gGvY — Chinonye 🇳🇬 (@iamnonye_) December 28, 2018

"If dem slap you na stars you go dey see" 😂 The slap really hits Kizz Daniel's Manager pic.twitter.com/ldZuriixc4 — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) December 28, 2018

Someone said Davido's slap on Kizz Daniel's manager must have sounded like a seven sounds banger😂 pic.twitter.com/X9ZOTao9yg — Teddy bangz🔥 (@Teddy_banqz) December 28, 2018

So davido slapped kizz Daniel's manager pic.twitter.com/kh3NA4X0A1 — Elly Mwebembezi 🇺🇬🇷🇼🇨🇩 (@HEmwibembezi) December 28, 2018

