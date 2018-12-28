President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation (PMBCO) has raised alarm over plans by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to release a series of wild, unsubstantiated allegations against President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Director of Strategic Communication, PMBCO, Mr Festus Keyamo, stated this in a statement entitled “Etisalat and Keystone Bank: Public alert on plans by PDP and Atiku team to release a series of wild, unsubstantiated allegations against the President and Vice-President’’, issued on Thursday night in Abuja.

Keyamo stated that latest information reaching the PMBCO had indicated that the PDP maybe linking some phantom shares in Etisalat and Keystone bank to the ‘family’, friends of the president and vice-president.

He, however, maintained that with the latest revelation that the said shares were rather linked to relatives of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, “it has become a case of the thief calling the farm owner the thief, as the Yorubas would say in a popular proverb.’’

He said these impending wild allegations would naturally border on corrupt practices without evidence.

According to him, the purpose is to attempt to dent the forte of the President and Vice President going into 2019 elections, which is their personal integrity.

“Since their stuttering campaigns started, they have felt the pulse of Nigerians and realized Nigerians have not forgotten their misdeeds of 16 years whilst in office.

“They have decided to run a campaign of “we-are-all-corrupt” rather than defend their sordid records of merciless looting of the public purse, which has brought us to where we are today.

“The aim is to push Nigerians to equate an Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with President Muhammadu Buhari on matters of corruption. They want to deceive Nigerians to think that the 2019 elections is really a choice between two “corrupt” persons

“By repeating the lies a million times, they aim to get Nigerians to begin to give some serious thought to the lies. This is how the “Jubrin from Sudan” story started, before even some well-exposed and educated Nigerians were nearly converted on that issue.

“Their latest desperate diversionary tactics is because even the most uneducated Nigerian has now understood that all the issues upon which the main opposition is campaigning are self-indicting issues, especially on the Economy and Security.

“The foundation for the challenges in these sectors, are firmly rooted in their 16 years of disastrous governance. President Buhari has just started a re-building process.’’

Keyamo, therefore, alerted Nigerians “to brace up for six weeks of despicable lies from the pit of hell against the President and Vice President, to try to suggest to Nigerians that the President and his deputy are part of the league of looters to which they belong’’.

He, however, maintained that Nigerians should understand that the choices before them had never been this clear, saying that “it is between a fugitive from the law in America and a President who has never been accused of stealing anything in his entire life and is respected both locally and internationally.

“It is between a man who claims he wants to ‘get Nigeria working again’ yet has always refused to pay his taxes AS AT WHEN DUE and a man who has NEVER cheated the Nigerian State.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has since kept an ominous silence over this damaging allegation of irresponsible and deliberate tax evasion that is now before a court of law.

“Whilst the President and Vice President are prepared and willing to answer any genuine inquiry raised about their stewardship, Nigerians should always ask the critical questions as to “where”, “when”, “how”, names, dates, addresses, etc in respect of any allegation raised by the opposition before giving any credence to it.

“This is because as the Atiku Campaign continues to fall apart on a daily basis, we may hear such desperate allegations from them that President Buhari has sold the buildings in Aso Rock to the Israelis or Americans!!!

“Nigerians should tell Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that it is too late in the day to impugn the integrity of Mr President or to “package” himself before Nigerians as an honest man. Nigerians only need to read the book by his former boss, ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo titled, “MY WATCH”.

Keyamo, who is the official spokesperson of the PMBCO, said Atiku Abubakar must bear the cross and tar of corruption alone (as pronounced by the Congress in America and his former boss).

He also advised the PDP presidential candidate not to drag President Buhari into that `room of moral debauchery with him’’.

