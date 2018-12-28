The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, on Friday, decorated 105 of its newly promoted officers in the state with their ranks.

Speaking during the decoration ceremony at the command’s headquarters, Abeokuta, Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, said over 150 officers were promoted in Ogun out of the 4,000 promoted nationwide.

He explained that 105 officers who were middle cadre officers and marshals were decorated at the Ogun command, while the promoted senior officers had been decorated at zonal headquarters in Lagos.

The sector commander urged the officers to dedicate their service to their fatherland, saying that they should not be carried away with the new ranks.

He stated that the newly promoted officers should be grateful to God, saying that so many people participated in the promotion exercise but few were successful.

Oladele said that the promotion was an opportunity to continue to contribute to national development.

“Over 4,000 people were promoted nationwide and in Ogun State Command we have over 150 promoted officers.

“One hundred and five officers were decorated today and other senior officers were decorated at our zonal headquarters in Lagos by the zonal commanding officer.

“It is the other middle cadre officers and the marshals that were decorated today,’’ he said.

The sector commander, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the promotion exercise to take place.

Mr Olanusi Kolawole, one of the newly promoted officers, said that he would continue to show more dedication to duties.

“I will try my best to give back to the corps what has been bestowed upon me and what is expected of me by the grace of God,’’ he said.

Representatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) witnessed the decoration ceremony.

