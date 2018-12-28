The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Plateau Command has described the 2018 Christmas celebration as one of the “most peaceful” celebrations recorded in Jos-Bukuru metropolis in the recent time.

Obasa Tanimu, the command’s Public Relations Officer disclosed this on Friday in Jos.

He said the command recorded a crime-free celebration within the metropolis and commended the residents for their cooperation during the period.

He enjoined them to sustain the cooperation and desist from indulging in nefarious activities capable of jeopardising the peace enjoyed in the state.

Tanimu said that the outstation offices of the command in the other local government areas also recorded peaceful celebration.

He, however, mentioned the killing of five persons in Fa’an, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

He said the command had deployed its officers and men to work with other security agencies in the state to ensure a peaceful New Year celebration in the next few days.

The PRO also called on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards to desist from any act that can breach peace.

He urged residents to go about their legitimate businesses and report any suspicious movement either by groups or individuals to NSCDC or other security agencies for prompt response.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

