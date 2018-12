By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Nigeria’s President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari is dead. Shagari died at the age of 93.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal announced the death of Shagari on his twitter handle on Friday evening.

Shagari was said to have passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja.

“I regret to announce the death of former President Shehu Shagari who just passed away at National Hospital Abuja. May his Soul Rest in Peace,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp