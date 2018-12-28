The Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, flagged-off his campaign for the Ogun Central Senatorial District with a promise to create a synergy between the state and federal government to further accelerate development of the senatorial district.

The occasion which was witnessed by a mammoth crowd including representatives of interest groups was the first campaign effort of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has been afflicted by crisis since the conduct of the party primaries in the state in October.

Senator Amosun also used the flag-off to campaign for the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari who he said was poised to reposition Nigeria for greatness.

He said President Buhari has pursued the war against corruption and emphasised infrastructure development which he said is the bedrock of every economic development.

“From 2015, President Buhari has focused on delivering on his three major campaign promises: Security; Curbing Corruption; and the Economy.

“President Buhari has systematically plugged leakages through which enemies of our country siphoned our resources.

“We all know that there are many who are ‘uncomfortable’ with the current environment as it is no longer ‘business as usual’.

“But I attest to the fact that we in Ogun State stand for what is right, for collective prosperity, for the good of all, and this is why you have supported me and President Buhari in the past seven and a half and three and a half years respectively.”

Governor Amosun who warned against attempts by some forces outside the state to hijack the government of the state for selfish ends spoke about his achievements as governor which he said spurred him to seek to represent the senatorial district in the upper federal legislative chamber.

