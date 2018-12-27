The Police Command Niger on Thursdays applauded residents of the state for maintaining peace before, during and after the just concluded yuletide in the area.

Mr Dibal Yakadi, Commissioner of Police in the state, made the commendation in Minna.

Yakadi said reports reaching him from the 25 local government areas of the state indicated that the celebration was peaceful.

“Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers have been directed to commence normal operations and patrols in their respective areas of jurisdiction, “he said.

He said the command would continue to initiate and implement various security methods to enhance peaceful coexistence among the residents.

“We have also reached out to traditional and religious leaders as well as stakeholders to sensitise residents on the need to be security conscious at all times. “

“We expect members of the public to volunteer information on suspected miscreants for prompt security intervention to enable the police to apprehend and prosecute bad elements in the society.”

