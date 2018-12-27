The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Federal Government for ensuring a relatively stable nationwide supply of petroleum products and electricity during this year’s Christmas celebration.

The National Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr Bestman Okereafor, gave the kudos in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

“The leadership of the apex students governing body, NANS, has carefully studied the promise made by Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari as regards constant supply of electricity and availability of petroleum products throughout the country this yuletide.

“We wish to acknowledge and appreciate the fact that these promises had been fulfilled.

“NANS is passionately appealing to the presidency to sustain the tempo of power supply as currently being enjoyed beyond the yuletide for the benefit of Nigerians,’’ he said.

However, NANS has condemned the recent ambush by Boko Haram on a military convoy in the North-East, killing 13 soldiers and a policeman.

According to Okereafor, it is very disheartening that the Boko Haram insurgents have been engaging in these cowardly acts on Nigerian military bases in recent times.

“Even not quite long, a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh, was assassinated, despite the huge investments of the present government in tackling insecurity and insurgency.

“NANS is bidding the demised soldiers and policeman farewell even as we are optimistic that due compensations will be paid to their families.

“NANS is, however, advising the military and other security agencies to devise new and modern methods of fighting terrorists, all aimed at having a peaceful nation devoid of terrorists, and in line with President Buhari’s war against insecurity generally,’’ the spokesman said.

