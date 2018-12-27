The United Nations and the United States have strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Tripoli, which killed five people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ghassan Salamé, in a statement, said the attack on foreign ministry was an attack on all Libyans.

According to media reports, the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) or Da’esh terror group have claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday.

No fewer than five people were killed and more than 10 injured, while the three attackers who stormed the building were also killed.

Salamé, who is also the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, underscored that the UN “will not accept any attack on a state institution, especially one committed by a terrorist group”.

“Terrorism will not triumph over the Libyans’ decision to move forward towards building their state and renouncing violence,” he stressed.

The UN envoy said that the UN would continue to work with the Libyan people to “prevent terrorist groups from turning Libya into a haven or an arena for their crimes.”

He also contacted the Government of National Accord (GNA) to denounce the terrorist act, offer his condolences, and called on authorities “to enhance their protection of public institutions”.

According to him, UNSMIL is following up with the authorities in Tripoli following on from the “tragic incident and stands ready to support”.

Also, the Deputy Spokesperson, U.S. Department of State, Robert Palladino, in a statement, said “the U.S. strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tripoli.

“We offer our sincere condolences and stand with all Libyans as they fight terrorism and work towards a prosperous, stable, and secure Libya,” Palladino said.

The GNA was formed under the terms of a national political agreement, supported by the UN, in December 2015.

Its formation was welcomed by the Security Council as the “sole legitimate government of Libya”.

In spite of efforts to establish peace and security across Libya, the country remained plagued by violence, often perpetrated by terrorist groups, including a deadly attack at the end of November on a police station in the country’s south-east.

