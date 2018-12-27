Foremost Islamic organisation, Nasrulahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), has commenced a three-day train-the-trainers programme in Kano for Muslim women in the northern part of the country.

Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Abdulazeez Onike, disclosed this on Thursday in Kano.

According to him, the programme which started on Dec. 26 will end on Dec. 28, saying it is part of measures to educate women on nation building through dialogue.

Onike said that the training with the theme “Understand Your Religion” had 63 participants comprising Muslim women drawn from the northern part of the country.

He stressed the need for increased training of Muslim women who would, in turn, pass the knowledge to other Muslims and non-Muslims alike, to create the right impression about Islam.

He added that “most Muslims behave contrary to the teachings of Islam, thereby creating bad image for the religion and demonstrating poor understanding of some Islamic concepts.”

He explained that the training would enlighten participants on the need for good inter-faith relations, peaceful co-existence, causes of misconceptions about Islam, women’s rights and many more.

In the same vein, the NASFAT Zonal Women Leader for North West 1, Hajiya Aishat Gobir, said that the training was intended to instill in the participants, the necessary confidence to discuss Islam with a view to building understanding and obliterating misconceptions.

The Southern version of the training was conducted between Dec. 21 and Dec. 25 in Ibadan.

