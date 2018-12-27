In what we can call a secret wedding, U.S. singer, songwriter, and actress Miley Ray Cyrus has married her 28 year old Australian beau Liam Hemsworth.

Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, and dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, graced the occasion which took place over the weekend. Cyrus broke the news on her social media account.

The couple first met on the set of “The Last Song” in 2009 and began dating and even got engaged in 2012. But they called off their engagement the following year and stayed broken up for three more years.

Cyrus recently spoke about the breakup, saying, “(I) needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” she told Billboard. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

Miley and her actor husband were spotted hanging out again in 2015, and in 2016, during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Cyrus confirmed that she and Hemsworth were not only back together but engaged. Ever since, they have been rather lowkey about their relationship, but Hemsworth did take to Instagram last year to call Cyrus his “little angel.”

CNN reports that They had been living together at their Malibu home, which they lost in the California fires last month. Following the devastating incident, the couple donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

