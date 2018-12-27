Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, the Osolo of Isolo, Lagos, on Thursday called on local and international investors to come into his community and set up businesses that would boost the economy of the area and reduce unemployment.

Agbabiaka in Lagos that establishing corporate organisations in the area would create job opportunities for the youths, thereby reducing unemployment.

The royal father said the issue of unemployment in an industrial area like Isolo, was worrisome and had become worse over the years.

According to him, interested investors are assured of an enabling environment and security, among others.

“A good percentage of our youths are jobless; this is a concern to me because when youths do not have means of livelihood, they can go stealing and committing all manner of atrocities.

“Most of these youths have graduated six to 10 years ago and are still jobless,” he said.

He said some had engaged in social vices that had become a problem for the community.

“We want both local and international investors to establish companies and industries that can create employment opportunities for our youths.

“This will minimise the crime rate, illicit drug abuse and other social vices.

“We will provide an enabling environment, good security and all for interested investors,” he said.

The monarch said that there were investment opportunities in the areas of tourism, agriculture, health care, entertainment and commerce, among others.

