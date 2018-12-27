Toke Makinwa

Oap, business woman and Tv personality Toke Makinwa has finally admitted that she got her body done in a series of Tweets on Twitter.

Earlier in the year we noticed a drastic change in Toke’s backside and knew she had her bum done but she did not confirm this then.

Seems Toke also started a relationship which didn’t work out. She disclosed this as well.

The media personality overall thanked God for starting two businesses and succeeding in them. Read her tweets.