Oap, business woman and Tv personality Toke Makinwa has finally admitted that she got her body done in a series of Tweets on Twitter.

Earlier in the year we noticed a drastic change in Toke’s backside and knew she had her bum done but she did not confirm this then.

Seems Toke also started a relationship which didn’t work out. She disclosed this as well.

The media personality overall thanked God for starting two businesses and succeeding in them. Read her tweets.

This year I stopped complaining and changed things. I hated my body, I fixed it, (best decision ever). I hated hanging around certain people who made me feel small; I dropped them, I learnt to forgive (I still struggle but it’s a journey), I learnt to be at peace. #2018Lessons — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 27, 2018

This year I tried to give Love a Chance again but let’s just say “if a fish and a bird fell in love, where would they make home”??? Still figuring me out but it was the best times I had #2018Lessons — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 27, 2018

This year I learnt to accept things for what they are. Some people come in to your life to play a role, I call them travelers, when their job is done, let them go. Stop trying to make permanent what is temporal, you’ll lose the beauty of it all. #2018Lessons — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 27, 2018

This year the Lord blessed me, he enlarged my territory and lifted my head through it all. I started 2 businesses and they are flourishing, everything I touched, prospered #2018Lessons — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 27, 2018

I experienced a lot of disappointments too. I learnt to pick myself up after each setback without losing who I am, it isn’t the easiest thing to do but I literally had to speak words of life, positive affirmations (Godfessions) #2018Lessons — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 27, 2018

My relationship with God grew this year, I read my bible every day this year, I looked forward to his presence every night this year, truly the best feeling #AlonewithGod #2018Lessons — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 27, 2018

