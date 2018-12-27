The Minister of Interior, Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), has assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s readiness to deploy additional security resources to end the destruction of lives and property in Zamfara.

Dambazau gave the assurance in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Osaigbovo Ehisienmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister said President Muhammandu Buhari had commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara, following attacks by suspected bandits, which claimed property and lives of innocent Nigerians.

Dambazau expressed Buhari’s deep concern about the unrepentant attitude of the perpetrators of senseless killings in the state.

“We are committed to working closely with the state government to deploy more security resources to the state,’’ Dambazau said.

Ehisienmen said the minister was further briefed by heads of security agencies in Zamfara, in order to put in place additional proactive measures to restore peace needed to protect agricultural and mining interests in the state.

According to the statement, Dambazau was received by the state’s Acting Gov. Mr Sanusi Rikiji and other members of Zamfara Executive Council.

The minister later proceeded to the palace of Sarkin Katsina Gusau, His Royal Highness Dr Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau.

He said Dambazau, while at the palace also delivered Buhari’s message, and assured the Gusau emirate of government’s commitment to ensure law and order in the state.

He said the minister also visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, as well as the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government area, where protesters destroyed vehicles and other government property.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

