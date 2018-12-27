The FBI are attempting to locate two suspects after a bank robbery in North Kansas City Wednesday.

Officials say just before 3 p.m. two unknown subjects entered the Country Club Bank located off Armour Road. One of the suspects demanded money.

A weapon was not displayed during the robbery, according to the FBI.

The two suspects took an unknown amount of money. They left the bank on foot heading east on Armour Road.

The first suspect is being described as a black male, approximately 6’2″. They were wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark colored jeans. The other suspect is described as a black male, wearing a purple sweatshirt and jeans. Both were wearing masks.

