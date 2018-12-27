A former banker, Alhaji Yahaya Ahmed, has emerged the new acting National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU).

Ahmed, who was the first National Vice president, was sworn in during the 2018 working session of the union held at Afon, headquarters of Asa Local Government Area of the state.

The emergence of the new acting National President followed the stepping aside of the incumbent President, Amb. Sheikh AbdulAzeez.

AbdulAzeez was among the 12 nominees recently pencilled down for membership of the National Assembly Service Commission.

Ahmed, in his acceptance speech, solicited the support and cooperation of all indigenes of Ilorin as well as other stakeholders to enable him succeeds in his new assignment.

Also sworn in was Alhaji Toyin Imam who emerged the new National Publicity Secretary of the union.

Imam, who was elected unopposed, replaced Alhaji Masud Amuda who was appointed as the union’s Liaison Officer in the Office of the Senate President.

Meanwhile, a communique issued at the end of the working session of the union expressed dismay at the abrupt end of the opening ceremony of the 53rd annual conference of the union held at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Tuesday.

The lEDPU, while apologising to the emir, over the incident appealed to security agents to ensure prompt response to such unfortunate incidents to check a recurrence.

It cautioned politicians against inflammatory utterances capable of overheating the polity ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The lEDPU also frowned at what it described as the decay in infrastructure in various educational institutions across the state and called on the state government to urgently address this.

The union further appealed to the Federal Government to establish a Federal College of Education in the state to replace the one in Okene following the creation of that state.

Delegates from more than 100 branches in various parts of the country and in the Diaspora attended the annual conference.

