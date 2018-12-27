Dr Mohammed Hadi-Musa, a lecturer with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has called on parents and guardians to watch their children closely in order to prevent them from drug abuse.

Hadi-Musa, an old Boy of the college made the call on Thursday during the annual meeting of Rumfa College old Boys Association, 1994 set held at the school premises.

He said this was necessary in order to curtail the massive spread of drug abuse, especially among the youth in the society.

According to him, the high rate of drug abuse among the youth is alarming.

“There is the need for parents and guardians to work with security agencies and stakeholders in ensuring that the menace is properly addressed.’’

He also urged parents and guardians to always find out who the friends of their children were and the recreational centres or hangouts they patronised.

Hadi-Musa said this would go a long way in eradicating the ugly trend in the society.

Delivering a paper entitled; “Effect of Fake News on Social Media’’, Malam Ahmad Abubakar, also an old Boy of the college and a lecturer of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), urged social media users to be extra careful with the stories they read and spread.

According to him, fake news has become a trend that causes a lot of setbacks in Nigeria and need to be treated with all seriousness.

Earlier, Malam Sani Datti, the chairman of the occasion and member of the association, urged members of the association to imbibe the culture of unity.

