Mr. Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has fired back at Barrister Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, for saying his principal should have been in jail over corruption charges.

Keyamo had in a lengthy statement on Wednesday night stated that had Atiku not been a beneficiary of the slow system in the country, he should have been sent to jail before May 2015 when Buhari came to power.

Responding to Keyamo’s statement on Thursday in a tweet, Ibe said had Nigeria a working system, President Muhammadu Buhari should have been killed long ago for overthrowing the democratically elected government of President Shehu Shagari in 1983.

In his tweet, Ibe stated: ”Festus Keyamo should be careful what he brings on himself and APC campaign. If Nigeria had a working system, Muhammadu Buhari should have been executed for overthrowing a democratically elected government in 1983.”

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar fired the first salvo when he blamed Buhari for the slow progress in the fight against corruption.

The PDP presidential candidate was responding to President Buhari’s admission that the fight against corruption in the country has been slow because of the Nigerian system of doing things.

“Fighting corruption. Yes, we are slow because the system is slow. It’s not Baba that is slow but it is the system so I am going by this system and I hope we will make it,” Buhari said.

“I told you what I did when I was in uniform but now when I have to go by this system (Democracy,) where people have to be arrested and then prosecuted, taken to court and then with evidence.”

“I am going slowly but whatever the case, I will not stop pointing fingers at those who have abused trust by taking money that does not belong to them,” Buhari added.

The president said his decision to play by democratic rules of government has made critics nickname him “Baba go slow”.

“We will collect back what they had taken illegally and for doing that, people are calling me ‘Baba go slow’.”

