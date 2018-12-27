BBNaija’s Antolecky attended the #Burnalive concert last night and happened to like the show. She even wants to be like Burna when she’s older.

She showered praises on him and tagged his show the best so far. Check it out…

I wanna be like @burnaboygram when I grow up

–

I’ve been to many of the Eko Hotel shows this season, and Burna’s show takes the cake. From number of people in attendance to actual crowd engagement, he cashed out because the tickets were not cheap 😂 The biggest artists in Naija turned up for him, he is loved!

–

Burna is a true testament that it’s not by hype, but by work. Run your own race. It may take people time to appreciate your talent and value, but with your day ones by your side and consistency, you will be successful.

–

And we need @kemiadetiba to cast Burna in her next film 😝

