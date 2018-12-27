By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday said the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is exhibiting early signs of depression, resulting from obvious frustration, making him unable to focus on his campaign.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu said Atiku should tell Nigerians why a discredited person like him should be elected as President instead of raising puerile allegations on a daily basis.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and APC, not his programmes for the country, appear to be his main campaign issues. Nigerians are desirous of campaign that focuses on issues that matter to them. For Atiku and his PDP co-travellers, the only interest is to grab power and continue where they stopped in their avarice.

“The APC administration is eager to showcase the impressive achievements we have recorded in the last three and half years. This is the campaign that matters to us and this is what Nigerians are interested in.

“The trajectory is exciting as we see a brighter future shaping up. We won’t yield to the PDP’s shenanigans. The obvious strategy of the PDP is to truncate the country’s journey towards economic buoyancy and social stability. We will not play the PDP’s game.”

The statement said PDP is acting an anti-people’s script, saying that Buhari remained unshaken by the desperate efforts being made by Atiku and the PDP to blackmail the APC government, as everyone who was involved in corrupt practices would be brought to justice.

It added that PDP is not offering any alternative to the progressive course this government is pursuing, saying that “it is actually apparent that the party is not contesting the 2019 elections to redeem itself, least of doing any good for the country.”

“PDP simply wants to seize power to escape justice for the grievous crimes committed against the people of this country. Nigerians won’t be fooled by the rapacious PDP gang. Never,” he said.

