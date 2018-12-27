By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has recorded a breakthrough in the investigation of the fire incident that occurred in Abule Egba recently, with the arrest of four suspects and declaring the alleged prime suspect, Prince Adedipo Ewenla wanted.

Pipeline fire in Abule on 19 December, 2018 led to the destruction of 100 houses,100 shops and 50 cars.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti on Thursday said during interrogation, the four suspects gave vivid account of how the fire that emanated from a vandalised petroleum pipe engulfed a fraction of Abule-Egba community and escalated to parts of Agege area, destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

“They also mentioned one Hon (Amb) Prince Adedipo Dauda Ewenla as their ring leader.

“Based on this, the Command extended invitation to him at his last known address but found out that he has fled to Ogun State in order to evade arrest,” Oti said.

“He is hereby advised to come out of hiding and report himself to Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja or to the nearest police station in the state to defend the allegation against him,” he added.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

