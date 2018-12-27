Five people were killed by unknown gunmen that invaded Rawuru village in Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government, Plateau State, on Wednesday, according to Mr Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the state’s Police Command.

Tyopev told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Jos, that two persons were injured in the attack that took place in the night.

“This morning, at about 8 a.m., we received information from one Mr Kim Timothy, the Youth Leader of Rawuru Village, Fan District in Barkin Ladi Local Government, that gunmen hit the area around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

“According to him, the victims were returning from a birthday party at Pugu, a nearby Village, when the gunmen opened fire on them,” the spokesman said.

Tyopev said that the gunmen fled the area after the attack, adding that the bodies of those killed had been buried, while those injured had been taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital.

“Already, Mr Austin Agbonlahor, the Commissioner of Police in the state, has directed that the incident be investigated while security has been beefed up in the areas and those around it to forestall a recurrence,” he said.

