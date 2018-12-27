By Adejoke Adeleye

Ahead of the 2019 elections in Ogun state, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has reiterated his support for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, GNI, saying the two-time governorship candidate is his preferred choice for the governorship seat in Ogun State.

Obasanjo also warned Isiaka’s counterpart in the Allied People’s Movement (APM) Adekunle Abdulakadir Akinlade to stem the tide of violence being perpetrated by his supporters ahead of the polls.

The former President said this at the 2018 Ibogun-Olaogun Day Celebration held at his residence in Ibogun, Ifo Local Government area of the state.

The event had in attendance Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa; the ADC and APM governorship candidates, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, and Hon Abdulkabir Akinlade respectively, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe and Chief Joju Fadairo, among many others.

According to Obasanjo, “Irrespective of what the people may wish collectively or individually, the wish of God will triumph over that of others”.

Welcoming both governorship candidates, Obasanjo instructed Isiaka to shake hands with Akinlade, stressing the need for violence-free campaigns ahead of the 2019 elections.

He said, “One thing that gladdens my heart on this particular occasion is that we have two gubernatorial candidates here. I welcome you, Candidate Isiaka and I also welcome you, Candidate Akinlade.”

Addressing Amosun, Obasanjo remarked, “You have the right to make your choice which you have made. For 2019, I have also made my choice, which is Gboyega Nasir Isiaka and you all know it.

“Whatever my choice may be, it may be in tandem with yours or it may not be, but whatever it is, let my own choice be and let your own choice be and let God make the decision on who will be there and whoever is there, let us all support him”.

In a stern warning, Obasanjo told Akinlade to shun all forms of violence, saying, “I am particularly happy that the governor talked against violence. I have been told that in your area, you have started violence and if you do not stop it among your supporters, you will have yourself to blame and also myself to contend with”.

In similar vein, the Olowu of Owu kingdom, Oba (Dr) Adegboyega Dosumu said Isiaka was the candidate that he and his subjects were comfortable with to succeed Amosun.

According to the monarch, “Isiaka is our my choice and the choice of my people. He has paid his dues, he is well behaved and is best positioned to succeed my Governor who is seated here today.”

Directing his speech to the ADC fiber hopeful, “Isiaka, Isiaka, Isiaka, you have our support. I know as a king, I am not supposed to play politics but on this one, I must note that you are the next governor of Ogun state”.

In his remark at the event, Amosun thanked the people for their support over the years and sued for tolerance in the forthcoming polls.

He stated, “Whichever side of the divide everyone may be, “we must tolerate each other and discourage violence just as our Babas have said. There is no reason in this State why we cannot have peaceful elections.”

