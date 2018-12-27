The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says it had sensitised electorates in the three senatorial districts of Kebbi on proper voting to ward off invalid votes during the 2019 general elections.

The State Director, NOA, Mr Joseph Machika, in Birnin Kebbi that the sensitisation took place in December in Kebbi Central, North, and South Senatorial Districts.

“We observed that improper voting resulted in the nullification of many previous elections in some states in the country.

“Millions of, if not uncountable votes are wasted due to incorrect voting in our elections; this is a matter of concern not only to the NOA but to every well-meaning Nigerian.

“We want the electorate to vote correctly by ensuring that their fingerprints appear within the column of the political party of their choice on the ballot paper.

“Improper voting renders votes invalid,” he said.

According to Machika, the voting error is mostly caused by negligence and lack of concentration among the electorate.

“Voting is an all-important exercise that determines your future and the future of your children, hence you should vote wisely and carefully,” he said.

The NOA director cautioned politicians and their supporters against hate speech and political thuggery before, during and after elections.

He said: “hate speech and fake political news trends are now taking a dangerous dimension which will destroy us if not properly checked.

“We must conduct our political activities with high sense of responsibility and avoid statements and utterances capable of causing disorder and violence in our country.”

