The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State, Chief Owolabi Salis, on Thursday said he would re-define governance in the state if voted into office in the forthcoming general elections.

Salis made the assertion while on tour of the Ilaje community, in Bariga area of the state.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the grassroots, as well as empowerment of the youths.

Salis said he was ready to work assiduously with people to transform the state, having taken time to brainstorm and develop a master plan that would make it one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

The candidate said he had been part of the Ilaje community since the late ’70s and chose to re-assess the environment.

According to him, there is a need to know why things are yet to change in terms of amenities in the Ilaje, as well as other communities in the state.

“The neighbourhood lacks basic amenities and it has been a neglected neighbourhood; I personally came to assess the community myself.

“Also, for those youths involved in violence, I want to advise them to make themselves available for a better life.” the governorship candidate said.

Salis said that he would look into the neighbourhood formation, education system and ensure a drastic reduction in the level of violence.

He promised to provide funds for a borehole project after meeting the community leaders, to take care of the problem of inadequate water in the environs,

According to him, the ability to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor is the basis of grassroot governance.

“A successful government is that which is able to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in basic needs like education, food and housing.

“My government will create employment for people. People are suffering despite the enormous resources this state is blessed with. I will create an enabling environment that will make things work for our teeming masses,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AD Chairman in the state, Mr Kolawole Ajayi, described Salis as a man with interest of the masses.

He said his coming out to contest was to bring development to Lagos State.

Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) commended Salis on his frequent visits to the community.

They also thanked him for the establishment of a skill acquisition centre in Akoka, saying they benefit from it, as it is not far from the Ilaje community.

Mr Adekunle Ajalenkoko, a resident, said the community saw in Salis a man that was ready to serve the interest of the people.

He urged the governorship candidate to partner with other relevant stakeholders in youth matters to attract development to the community.

“We need good people to intervene in the plight of the poor people in this country,” he said.

Ajanlekoko advised Salis to treat everyone equally and engage everyone in the process of governance when elected.

“Please do not use the office to fight against people or witch hunt anyone in the community.

“I further urge you to display a high sense of maturity, candour, honesty, humility, brevity and above all, the fear of God,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

