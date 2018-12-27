By Adejoke Adeleye

The Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria, (ACOMORAN), Ogun State Chapter has promised to mobilise massive votes for the senatorial ambition of the incumbent governor, Ibikunle Amosun in the forthcoming general election.

The State Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun made this promise while talking to journalists in Abeokuta at the flag-off of the governor’s senatorial campaigns, saying that the association had 100,000 members around the state, and that the member were going to come out massively to vote for the governor.

Samsudeen maintained that the governor had been kind to the association since his emergence as the number one person in the state, providing for the association’s need and therefore deserved their votes as a gratitude to what he had done for the Association.

