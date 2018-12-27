The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC secured a record 312 convictions between January and December 24, much higher than the 189 recorded in 2017.

Among those convicted were two Politically Exposed Persons, PEPs – Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba State and Joshua Dariye, a serving Senator and a former governor of Plateau state.

Both are currently serving jail terms at Kuje Prison.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike, who has been stripped of the highly revered legal title, was also convicted for perverting the course of justice.

Dariye and Nyame, who were sentenced to 14 years in prison had approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the “guilty” verdict handed down by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gudu.

While upholding their convictions, the Appellate Court commuted Dariye’s jail term to 10 years, and that of Nyame to 12 years with a fine of N495 million.

According to Tony Orilade, the acting EFCC spokesman, the convictions achieved by the EFCC under the acting chairmanship of Ibrahim Magu, show that the commission has remained consistent in its efforts at ensuring that the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system is changed for the better.

The narrative that has also changed, he said, is the perception that some persons are above the Law.

Lagos zone of EFCC recorded the highest convictions of 85, followed by Abuja with 53, Kano 36, Port Harcourt 33, Gombe 28; Benin 27; Enugu 15; Maiduguri 11; Ibadan 10; Uyo 8 and Kaduna 6.

