Alhaji Shehu Abubakar, the Emir of Gombe in Gombe State, has called on the Christians to uphold love and maintain the peaceful co-existence being enjoyed in the state.

Abubakar made the appeal while addressing the Christian community that paid him Christmas homage to mark the celebration in Gombe on Tuesday.

He appreciated the visit and thanked for their concern and support, which he said make him happy at all the time.

“I am very happy of seeing you in my palace at every Christmas for your concern, solidarity and support to me.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on you to maintain the peaceful co-existence you are enjoying in your respective communities and the state,” he said.

He assured of his council’s support for the development of the state and prayed for a peaceful celebration.

Mr Dikon Haske, the Leader of the delegation and Youth Leader, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gombe State chapter, had earlier said they were at the palace to celebrate the 2018 Christmas with the paramount traditional ruler and demonstrate their loyalty.

Haske commended the Emir for his fatherly role by carrying all citizens along irrespective of their affiliation.

“We come with over 50 groups for the respect and honour we have for you (the Emir) as father,” according to him.

The delegation offered special prayers for the progress of the emirate, state and the country at large.

